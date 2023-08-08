Steven Crowder’s ‘Insane’ $100K NDAs Cause 4 Staffers to Quit
SACK TAP
Four staffers on Steven Crowder’s online show have quit after being forced to sign “insane” NDAs and interrogations from the far-right host, Mediaite reported Tuesday. Crowder allegedly went on a tirade after a story came out last month exposing claims of bullying and sexual harassment on the Louder with Crowder set, prompting him to reportedly force employees to sign extreme NDAs with harsh $100,000 penalties for violations. A source close to Crowder told Mediate that he was “livid” that someone had talked to the media, and he started interrogating his staff in an effort to find out who it was. He also downplayed sexual misconduct allegations, reportedly telling employees that, “If you’re not okay with guys playing sack tap [tapping someone’s testicles] then this isn’t the place for you.” Four staffers left the company after Crowder’s apparent outburst, Mediaite reported. “Steven’s increasing justification of his workplace sexual behavior between men makes a lot of male employees uncomfortable,” the source added. “He always says it’s joking but it doesn’t seem like a joke to anyone anymore.”