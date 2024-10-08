Teen Daughter of Flaming Lips Star Goes Missing in Seattle
CALL FOR HELP
A founding member of a seminal alt-rock band is living every parent’s nightmare after his daughter failed to come home. The Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steve Drodz, along with bandmate Wayne Coyne, put out a social media post on Monday saying Drodz’s 16-year-old daughter, Charlotte, also known as “Bowie,” has not been seen since Saturday morning, Billboard reports. The missing poster says her last known location was on the Seattle, Washington, monorail, nearby the city’s famed Space Needle building and possibly headed downtown, at about 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. Anyone who may have seen her is being urgently encouraged to contact the police. Fans flocked to the comments section to express their concern and support, with Coyne adding he’d “post more info as soon as I can.”