Steven Manzo, Murder Suspect, at Large After Being Released in Error in Los Angeles

Read it at NBC
A man charged in a 2018 murder in the Los Angeles area was released from jail by mistake and is now on the loose, authorities said. Steven Manzo, 24, is thought to have been freed because of a data entry error. He was later spotted running across the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles in jail clothes. Long Beach police public information officer Allison Gallagher said: “Earlier today, we were notified by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office that suspect Steven Manzo was released from custody after our Department had already filed criminal charges. Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released.”