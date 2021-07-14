CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Steve Mnuchin Awkwardly Struggles to Avoid Saying Trump Lost
TIGHT-LIPPED
He’s been out of public office for almost six months but former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is still clinging to Donald Trump. In a CNBC interview Tuesday, where he was pressed on whether he, too, believes the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Mnuchin said that, while he was “very, very” involved in the 2016 campaign, he was too tied up with COVID-19 relief efforts to weigh in. “I’m really just watching this from the outside,” he said. When further pressed on whether he thinks the election was stolen, Mnuchin continues to squirm his way out of a straight answer. “I’m focused on our investments, our business going forward,” he said before praising Trump’s time in office.