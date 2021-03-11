Father Invites Cops Who Killed His 17-Year-Old to Her Funeral
‘DOING THEIR JOBS’
The father of a 17-year-old killed in a shootout with police invited the officers who killed his daughter to her funeral. Nebraska Police fatally shot Farrah Rauch on Feb. 28 after she and her boyfriend, Joseph Dugan, also 17, stole a pickup truck, crashed it, and fled into a forest. Rauch began shooting at officers, and they hit her when they shot back. Dugan killed himself as officers approached him shortly after. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee plans to drive seven hours to attend Rauch’s memorial service. Teehee, who told the Omaha World-Herald that he was surprised by the invitation, said, “At the same time, I felt very humbled and honored. It was a huge mix of emotions because I’ve never had an [invitation] like that before.” The four officers involved in the firefight were also invited to the funeral, but they declined to come. Rauch’s father Steven told the paper, “They were doing their jobs, they’re in pain and they had no idea that they were even teens.”