Steven Seagal Grovels for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Love in Weird New Doc
PUTIN’S PUPPET
Actor Steven Seagal’s infatuation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has seemingly coincided with the former action star’s unhinged slide into irrelevance following allegations of rape and sex trafficking. Now the 72-year-old martial arts master is trying his hand at propaganda films. In a new “documentary” titled In the Name of Justice, published Friday by Russian state media outlet Smotrim, Seagal takes a tour of various Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, including Mariupol, speaking to soldiers, civilians, and Ukrainian prisoners of war with the help of a translator. In response to Putin’s full-scale assault on Ukraine in 2022, Seagal claims he wrote Putin a letter, declaring that they would now “see who are our true compatriots and friends, and who are our enemies.” He added, “I will be on the side of my president, and I will fight on the side of my president.” Seagal added that he would “die if need be” for Putin. However, since getting shut out of Hollywood, Seagal hasn’t done much fighting on screen. In 2023, he baselessly slammed the U.S. for spending “billions of dollars on disinformation, lies” about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.