Steven Seagal Joins Pro-Kremlin Political Party, Calls for Crackdown on Businesses That ‘Defile’ Environment
PUTIN-STAN
Washed-up action star Steven Seagal has announced that he is joining a new pro-Kremlin political party called A Just Russia—For Truth. The 69-year-old martial arts movie icon has held Russian citizenship since 2016, and has been vocal about his admiration for President Vladimir Putin. In a video released by the party on Saturday, Seagal called for a crackdown on businesses which “defile the environment.”
The new Russian political party was formed earlier this year as a union of three different pro-Putin factions and reportedly plans to enter a parliamentary election in September. Previously, the party had told Russian news outlet TASS that Seagal would not be eligible to run for office because he has retained his U.S. citizenship. Seagal’s past exploits have included declaring himself a reincarnated Tibetan Lama, and giving a sword to Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.