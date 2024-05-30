Steven Seagal’s Acting Career Hits New Low in Nutso Kremlin Speech

Action star turned Putin pal Steven Seagal delivered a painful speech at the Kremlin on Thursday as he was presented with an award his dubious accomplishments as the Kremlin’s special diplomatic representative to the U.S.

Staring down at a prepared text, the Under Siege star dispassionately urged those in attendance to “come together and fight for truth and justice” against Nazi propaganda after the Russian president awarded him the Order of Friendship for his “great contribution” to international cultural cooperation.

Reciting a list of the Kremlin’s fantastical claims about Ukraine about as convincingly as if he were reading the ingredients on the back of a cereal box, Seagal wondered aloud why the world would not wake up to Ukraine’s supposed history of “human trafficking, organ trafficking, narco trafficking, child sex trafficking”—just about all the traffickings—“bio-chemical warfare labs, fascism and nazism.”

“And these are the things that we still tried to make them our brothers,” he said clumsily in English. “This war that we are currently embroiled in was started and financed by the West, and has come to involve the entire world in the fight against good and evil.”