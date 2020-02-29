CHEAT SHEET
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Arrested in Domestic Violence Case
Director Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela was arrested in Nashville on Saturday in a domestic violence case, jail records show. Details of the arrest, which were first reported by RadarOnline, were not immediately available, but the jail roster said the 23-year-old would be held for at least 12 hours. Mikaela made headlines earlier this month when she announced she would be starring in solo porn videos and working to obtain her state stripper’s license in Tennessee. She said she would not have sex on screen out of respect for her fiance, Chuck Pankow, 47. “I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said at the time.