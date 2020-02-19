Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Reveals She Is a Porn Star
Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of legendary film director Steven Spielberg, announced on Wednesday that she will be starring in her own solo porn videos and is working to obtain her state stripper’s license in Tennessee. The 23-year-old reportedly said she told her parents about her new gig via FaceTime last weekend. Mikaela told the U.S. Sun that she “got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” adding, “I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.” She said it was not an “I’ve hit rock bottom choice” but an “empowering choice.” She added that she won’t have sex on camera out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 47. The self-proclaimed “chonky pixie,” said she suffered from anxiety during childhood, along with eating disorders and depression, when she attended boarding school in her teens. “It’s not my parents’ fault,” says Mikaela, who was adopted by the director and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw, as a baby. “They couldn’t have known.”