Steven Spielberg’s Porn Star Daughter Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Domestic Violence Arrest

Read it at The Sun
Legendary director Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg spoke out for the first time since her domestic violence arrest on Sunday in Tennessee, saying that she feels “betrayed” and “heartbroken.” Mikaela, who recently announced her debut as a porn star, told The Sun: “I am personally very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I called for medical assistance.” The 23-year-old was taken into custody in Nashville after she reportedly got into a fight with her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, over a “rude” remark that he made to Mikaela. Pankow called the incident “a huge misunderstanding” and said that “no one is hurt,” according to The Sun. Mikaela is set to appear in court next Monday after being released on $1,000 bail. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.