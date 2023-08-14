Stevie Nicks Fans Fight Over Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Post About Maui Wildfires
‘LAHAINA IS NOT GONE’
A social media post by Stevie Nicks paying tribute to Maui has fiercely divided her fanbase, with many criticizing the Fleetwood Mac singer, claiming she was focusing on her family’s interrupted vacation. In the post, captioned “Lahaina is not gone ~ It is just away,” the 75-year-old shared her grief over “the most magical place on earth” burning down, “leaving so much sadness, destruction and death behind in its wake.” Nicks has owned a home on the island “since the 80’s,” and said that the property and the surrounding area had not been affected by the fires. She drew flak from some fans for writing about how her niece and her family “had just arrived for a very needed vacation” and had had “one and a half days of fun and then - the fire started.” One fan wrote, “Oh Stevie, love you but Native Hawaiians lost their homes for generations to come, your niece, at best, vacation was ruined, this is not what you should’ve posted.” Another commented simply: “Girl read the room.” But others rushed in to defend Nicks, with some saying her post was just her “personal experience,” and at least one fan calling her “a woman who doesn’t go on the internet or understand how any of that works.”