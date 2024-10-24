Stevie Nicks to Katy Perry: ‘Get Off the Internet’

Stevie Nicks schooled Katy Perry 10 years ago, when she told the pop star to “get off the internet.” Nicks told the anecdote in a long-ranging interview with Rolling Stone. “Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they were," the Fleetwood Mac singer said, after which Perry asked her who her music “rivals” were. Nicks responded, with a “steely look,” that she “wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.” Nicks expressed her distaste for music stars rivaling each other with their internet fans. “I hate it,” she said, as she told Perry, “I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either.” Aside from her comments about Perry, elsewhere in the interview Nicks discussed her support for Kamala Harris. “I don’t like the word ‘endorsing,’“ she said, “but what I like is the fact that she is our great hope to save the world.”
