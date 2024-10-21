Politics

Stevie Wonder Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Kamala Harris on Her 60th Birthday

The “Higher Ground” singer performed at a “souls to the polls” event at a Georgia church.

Kamala Harris and Stevie Wonder
CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris spent her 60th birthday on the campaign trail in Georgia—stopping at two Black churches in the Atlanta metropolitan area, where legendary performing artist Stevie Wonder serenaded her to mark the occasion.

Harris’ first stop was at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, where the crowd greeted her with an a capella chorus of Wonder’s 1981 song “Happy Birthday.”

The two church trips were part of a “souls to the polls” event to target Black voters in the southern battleground state. Georgia began early voting last Tuesday, and voters were bussed straight from the churches to polling places, the Associated Press reported.

@kamalaharris

Thank you to my friend @Stevie Wonder—it’s a joy to spend my birthday in Georgia with all of you.

♬ original sound - Kamala Harris

Her second stop for the day was at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia, where the 25-time Grammy winner joined her on stage. Wonder performed a cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” which was later posted to Instagram by Rev. Al Sharpton.

It’s not the first time the legendary “Superstition” singer stumped for Harris. He previously made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, speaking and performing his 1973 hit “Higher Ground.”

Congregants at the Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia
Congregants sing along as Stevie Wonder performs "Happy Birthday" for the Democratic presidential nominee. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Wonder also led the crowd of churchgoers in again singing “Happy Birthday”—a song he originally wrote to commemorate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. and campaign for the recognition of the date as a national holiday. The Harris campaign later posted videos of the moment on social media.

Harris appeared to thank Wonder off-mic. “Come on, don’t cry. We’re celebrating,” the R&B legend said.

