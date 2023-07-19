‘Sticky Note Bandit’ Wanted by FBI for 4 Bank Robberies in Houston
MODUS OPERANDI
A man dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit” by officials is currently wanted by the FBI for four bank robberies in less than two weeks in the Houston area. The alleged bandit earned the nickname through a unique modus operandi: Handing the bank teller a threatening message on a sticky note demanding cash, as authorities allege. Investigators describe the suspect as dressing in women’s clothing with a wig, sunglasses, surgical mask, green sweater, ballet flats, and purse. In the most recent robbery on Tuesday, the robber—wearing a red dress this time—allegedly walked into a Bank of America and went through with his usual sticky note tactic, but the employee hid in a locked back room for safety, ABC 13 reported. Police said the suspect remained in the lobby for a short while before running away empty handed.