Politics

Stiff-Looking Mitch McConnell Resurfaces in D.C.

BACK TO BACK

The beleaguered senator was spotted again after his three-month break.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the press as he arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2026 in Washington, D.C. This is McConnell’s first public appearance in over 90 days after he recovered from a fall and illness.
Finn Gomez/Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell was rolled out again on Tuesday after his 92-day hiatus from the public eye.

A video shared on X by independent journalist Desirée Townsend showed the 84-year-old Kentucky senator being wheeled out for another Senate vote after his return to Congress on Monday.

The former Senate majority leader did not respond verbally to any questions from reporters as his team loaded him into a van, but did acknowledge the questions with thumbs-up and peace-sign gestures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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