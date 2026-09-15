Stiff-Looking Mitch McConnell Resurfaces in D.C.

Mitch McConnell was rolled out again on Tuesday after his 92-day hiatus from the public eye.

A video shared on X by independent journalist Desirée Townsend showed the 84-year-old Kentucky senator being wheeled out for another Senate vote after his return to Congress on Monday.

The former Senate majority leader did not respond verbally to any questions from reporters as his team loaded him into a van, but did acknowledge the questions with thumbs-up and peace-sign gestures.

Sen. Mitch McConnell leaves his home to head to the 2:15 p.m. vote on the CLARITY Act. He missed this morning’s roll call vote.



It appears McConnell may be showing up primarily for votes where his vote could actually count or matter. Confirmation votes, for the most part, don’t… pic.twitter.com/WUj9KwpUfg — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) September 15, 2026