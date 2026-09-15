Stiff-Looking Mitch McConnell Resurfaces in D.C.

Mitch McConnell was rolled out again on Tuesday after his 92-day hiatus from the public eye.
A video shared on X by independent journalist Desirée Townsend showed the 84-year-old Kentucky senator being wheeled out for another Senate vote after his return to Congress on Monday.
The former Senate majority leader did not respond verbally to any questions from reporters as his team loaded him into a van, but did acknowledge the questions with thumbs-up and peace-sign gestures.
This is a developing story and will be updated.