COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Delayed by Old Software and Faulty Government Systems
Distributing aid from the Trump administration’s $3 trillion stimulus relief package has been hampered by old software, computer glitches and a host of other problems, leaving millions of Americans waiting for help. The Washington Post reports that the main distribution problems center on trying to get cash to 22 million struggling Americans, including $1,200 per adult for relief payments, $349 billion in Small Business Administration loans, and $260 billion in unemployment benefits. The Small Business Administration ran out of cash before all loans could be processed and many Americans who registered on the IRS.gov website for their stimulus check got the message: “payment status not available.” In another instance, the IRS sent 300,000 stimulus checks to a bank that no longer exists. Those trying to work the stimulus payout system have had to deal with staff shortages due to the lockdown and navigate out-of-date software that has not been used for decades. The IRS uses software developed in 1962 and a computer programming language that few people are skilled at, the Post reported. President Trump said earlier in the week that the small business loan program was “flawlessly executed.”