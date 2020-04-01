CHEAT SHEET
    Stock Market Slides Amid Fears Coronavirus Outbreak Could Get Worse

    NOT GOOD

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Bryan R. Smith/Getty

    The stock market dropped more than 800 points on Wednesday following warnings from the White House that the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. could get worse over the next few weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 857 points—or 3.9 percent. The S&P 500 similarly slid by 3.6 percent while the Nasdaq fell about 3 percent. In a Tuesday press conference, President Trump said the U.S. should be preparing for a “very, very painful two weeks” in the COVID-19 outbreak—with administration officials projecting up to 240,000 deaths in a best case scenario. “This is going to be a rough two-week period,” he said. “When you look at... the kind of death that has been caused by this invisible enemy, it’s incredible.”

