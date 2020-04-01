CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Stock Market Slides Amid Fears Coronavirus Outbreak Could Get Worse
NOT GOOD
Read it at CNBC
The stock market dropped more than 800 points on Wednesday following warnings from the White House that the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. could get worse over the next few weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 857 points—or 3.9 percent. The S&P 500 similarly slid by 3.6 percent while the Nasdaq fell about 3 percent. In a Tuesday press conference, President Trump said the U.S. should be preparing for a “very, very painful two weeks” in the COVID-19 outbreak—with administration officials projecting up to 240,000 deaths in a best case scenario. “This is going to be a rough two-week period,” he said. “When you look at... the kind of death that has been caused by this invisible enemy, it’s incredible.”