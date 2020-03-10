Stocks and Oil Prices Bouncing Back, but Not Enough to Kill Recession Fears
Global stocks and oil prices recovered a little Tuesday, somewhat easing fears that Monday’s historic losses could be repeated and plunge the world’s economy into a punishing new recession. Markets descended into a full-scale panic Monday, with the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis amid fears of the new coronavirus’ rapid spread. But Dow Futures jumped early Tuesday, up around 1000 points, or 4 percent, at 7 a.m.—which suggests U.S. stocks might regain some of Monday’s losses. In London, the FTSE index rose more than 2 percent, regaining some ground after having sunk 7.7 percent Monday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, also rose by about 4.9 percent to $36.06 a barrel, but is still well short of the $53 level it had at the start of the month. However, that might not last—Saudi Arabia reportedly re-upped its pledge to flood the oil market, with a record 12.3 million barrels a day next month, which will escalate the oil price war with Russia that caused Monday’s crash.