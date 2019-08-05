CHEAT SHEET
Stocks Dive After China Devalues Currency in Trade War
U.S. stocks took a steep dive on Monday—marking Wall Street’s worst day of 2019—after China let its currency weaken against the dollar, escalating an ongoing trade war between the two countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767.27 points, while the S&P 500 dipped 87.31 points. For the first time in 10 years, the Chinese government devalued the yuan, allowing it to fall below its 7-to-1 ratio with the U.S. dollar. If the dollar is weaker, that could soften the blow of Trump’s new tariffs against China, but the move has also sparked fears that this is the beginning of a currency war. China on Monday also announced its companies would no longer purchase American agricultural goods. There were concerns that Trump would retaliate by devaluing American currency, which could further weaken the U.S.’s purchasing power and the global economy. Trump said on Monday that the devaluation of the yuan was a “major violation.”