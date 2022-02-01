California Fire Captain Shot and Killed While Battling Dumpster Blaze
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
A captain of a California fire department was fatally shot Monday morning while responding to an early morning dumpster fire, according to the Stockton Fire Department. Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna, 47 years old and a 21-year veteran of the department, was identified as the victim by Stockton police. After multiple gunshots rang out, other firefighters on the scene “quickly transitioned to provide EMS care for their fallen brother,” according to Stockton Fire Department Chief Rick Edwards. Fortuna was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, the department said in a Facebook post. A 67-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m., and a firearm was found near the site, police said. “This is my worst nightmare as a fire chief,” Edwards said on Monday. “I ask you to keep Capt. Fortuna’s family and the Stockton Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.”