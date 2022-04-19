‘Intruder’ Fatally Stabs 15-Year-Old at California High School, Police Say
A 15-year-old California high-school student is dead after an “intruder” got into her school Monday and repeatedly stabbed her, authorities say. The teen, identified by family as Alicia Reynaga, was rushed to a hospital after the attack, but she succumbed to her injuries. “A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times. Unfortunately, she did not make it,” Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. announced at a Monday press conference. A 52-year-old suspect, Anthony Gray, was detained at the school for what police called a “random act.” Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail to face a murder charge, police said. No further details were immediately available on a potential motive.