Calif. Bar Owner Busted for Selling Fake COVID Vax Cards
SHOTS FOR ALL
A California bar owner has been arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from his Stockton saloon, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Police received a tip in April that Todd Anderson, owner of the Old Corner Saloon, was selling cards for $20 apiece. Undercover agents bought at least four from him, but it remains unclear how many cards were sold overall, according to a criminal complaint. Police “confiscated 30 blank cards and laminating equipment” before his arrest, the complaint says. Anderson faces charges for falsifying medical records, forging government documents, and identity theft. Officials say they also found a loaded, unregistered gun at the bar. Distributing fake cards “is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said.