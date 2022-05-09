CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Stolen Car Linked to Runaway Guard and Inmate Possibly Found in Indiana

    JAILBIRD LOVEBIRDS

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

    Investigators in Indiana suspect they may have found a vehicle connected to the disappearance of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and detained murder suspect Casey White. The vehicle was discovered in Evansville, Indiana, about five hours north of the Florence, Alabama prison where they were last seen. It appears to match the description of a car reported missing from Tennessee nearly 200 miles south. The car was reported stolen near an abandoned Ford Edge that the absconders initially drove from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama.

    Read it at WAAY 31