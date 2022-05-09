Stolen Car Linked to Runaway Guard and Inmate Possibly Found in Indiana

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Stolen Car Linked to Runaway Guard and Inmate Possibly Found in IndianaJAILBIRD LOVEBIRDSAnna VenarchikBreaking News InternPublished May. 09, 2022 3:09PM ET Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficeInvestigators in Indiana suspect they may have found a vehicle connected to the disappearance of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and detained murder suspect Casey White. The vehicle was discovered in Evansville, Indiana, about five hours north of the Florence, Alabama prison where they were last seen. It appears to match the description of a car reported missing from Tennessee nearly 200 miles south. The car was reported stolen near an abandoned Ford Edge that the absconders initially drove from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama.Read it at WAAY 31