Stolen Picasso Painting Tracked Down Nine Years After Greek Gallery Heist

A painting by famed artist Pablo Picasso has finally been found nine years after it was snatched from the Athens National Gallery in Greece in 2012. Picasso’s “Head of a Woman” has been recovered along with a 1905 Piet Mondrian oil painting called “Stammer Windmill,” police said Monday. Both pieces, along with a third that has yet to be recovered, were stolen out of their frames during the minutes-long art heist nine years ago. A Greek man was arrested after the pieces were found at a gorge, according to Reuters news agency. Just a few months ago, it was reported that Greek police believed that the pieces were still in the country. Officials are expected to hold a press conference about the recovered pieces on Tuesday.