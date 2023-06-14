CHEAT SHEET
Stolen Taylor Swift ‘Speak Now’ Vinyls Are Floating Around France
A French warehouse worker was sentenced to eight months in prison on Tuesday for attempting to sell 10 stolen Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyls before the re-recorded album’s release this July. According to Charts in France, the temp worker has been convicted 24 times of charges including theft, fraud, and drug trafficking. After selling two copies of the stolen album for 25 euros a pop, he allegedly doubled the price. Authorities have recovered eight of the stolen albums, but two are still out there. (If you find one, you’ll need to turn it in or risk prosecution—but what a story!)