    Nation’s Biggest Shrine to Confederacy Will Get New Exhibit to Explain Dark Past

    ‘WARTS AND ALL’

    Jamie Ross

    The nation’s biggest shrine to the Confederacy will soon become much less celebratory about its dark history. Georgia’s Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial—the largest bas-relief sculpture on earth—shows three Confederate generals on horseback: President Jefferson Davis, and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. According to CNN, the memorial’s board confirmed Monday that it’s creating a new exhibit to tell “the whole story” of the monument—including its decades-long association with the Ku Klux Klan. It’s also moving a Confederate flag display and redesigning its logo, which depicts the monument. Announcing the changes in a statement, the board said it wants to tell “the warts and all history” of the carving. Rev. Abraham Mosley, chairman of Stone Mountain Memorial Association, said: “I know folks have been waiting for some time to see changes at this beloved state park... Additions and changes are coming, but we are on a journey, and we want to get this right.”

