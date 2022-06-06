Disney Channel Actor Gets 2 Years in Prison in Underage Sex Case
LOCKED UP
Stoney Westmoreland, a familiar sight to Disney Channel viewers as the grandfather on Andi Mack, is headed for lockup after attempting to entice a minor for sex. Westmoreland, 52, was sentenced to two years in federal prison and a decade of supervised release after striking a plea deal with Salt Lake City prosecutors. He will also have to register as a sex offender. The actor, originally facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of attempted exploitation and enticement of a minor, pleaded down to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. Westmoreland was fired from the Disney sitcom a day after his December 2018 arrest by Utah authorities, following a Grindr sting operation that ensnared the actor in an attempt to chat with what he believed to be a 13-year-old boy. He asked the boy—really an undercover detective—to “come to his hotel room and engage in sexual activity,” according to court documents. The detective also said Westmoreland sent sexually explicit images.