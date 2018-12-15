Stoney Westmoreland, 'Andi Mack' Actor, Fired After Arrest for Alleged Attempt at Sex with a Minor
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired following his arrest in Utah on Friday for allegedly attempting to have sex with a minor, BuzzFeed News reports. Westmoreland, who was the grandfather on the Andi Mack series, was collared during a sting operation. Authorities in Utah claim Westmoreland was using a dating app to chat with someone whom he thought was 13-years-old, per BuzzFeed News. It turned out to be an undercover cop. Westmoreland asked for oral sex and nude photographs and then went to a trailer park where he believed the 13-year-old would be waiting, police claim. He now faces charges of enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and was hit with $30,000 bail. A rep for the Disney Channel confirmed his arrest and said in a statement to BuzzFeed that “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”