Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts” more than seven years ago now—yet she’s still invited on cable news shows to spread falsities and conspiracy theories. Most recently, it was the crowd size during former President Donald Trump’s visit to a historically Black church in Detroit, a fact that was easily refuted with a simple Google search.

Her reappearance in the spotlight over the weekend angered The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie greatly—though they acknowledged that the former Trump aide’s strategy appears to be quite intentional.

“They know that us or any outlet that tries to call out their lies and meet their lies with facts is literally going to be exhausted by the end of one workday, let alone eight years of this,” Moodie said.

“Eight years, they have consistently looked into cameras and lied about really big things and really small things, and often the media chooses to ignore the small things,” she added. “Maybe they go after the big things. But they continue to be invited back, because ‘both sides.’”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, Stasha Rhodes, the executive director of United for Democracy, joins the program to discuss a number of recent Supreme Court rulings and the push to counter a well-funded far-right influence campaign on the panel.

“We know that the right has invested money, time, energy over the past 40 years to capture our federal courts,” Rhodes said. “And a key part of that has been them using and showing the Supreme Court as a power center for the issues that their base cares about. And so we hope that we are able to do that over the next few years as well.”

Plus! A conversation with New Republic staff writer and author Melissa Gira Grant about conservative efforts to ban the abortion drug mifepristone.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.