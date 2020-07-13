Stop Saying We’re Fighting a War Against Coronavirus

Sometimes war involves battling other countries; other times, it’s the metaphorical kind, like our current “war” against the coronavirus.

We see this war reflected in the language that gets used by politicians, policymakers, journalists and healthcare workers.

As the “invisible enemy” rolled in, entire economies halted as populations “sheltered in place.” We were told to “hunker down” for the long battle ahead and to “support our troops,” the health care workers, fighting on the “front lines.”