Jan. 6 Architect’s Twitter Account Restored: ‘Thank You @ElonMusk’
BAD OMEN
In apparent observance of the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the few remaining powers that be at Twitter reinstated the banned account of a far-right agitator known for founding “Stop the Steal.” On Monday, Ali Alexander announced his return to the platform by tweeting in part, “Thank you @elonmusk. Now, bring everyone else.” In a separate tweet, he wrote that his account would be “dedicated to Jesus Christ, Love, @J6Families, YE, and beating up naughty Republicans.” After being banned from Twitter on Jan. 10, 2021, in the wake of the Capitol riot, Alexander decamped to Truth Social and other explicitly right-wing platforms, where he repeatedly doubled down on “Stop the Steal” rhetoric and, more recently, expressed support for this weekend’s pro-Bolsonaro riots in Brazil. In December, Alexander claimed in an online stream that he was in contact with Musk and would be “back on Twitter soon.” He has not been charged for his role in the insurrection, which included speaking at a Jan. 5 rally in Washington, D.C. alongside Roger Stone and Alex Jones, telling a crowd, “These degenerates in the deep state are going to give us what we want, or we are going to shut this country down.”