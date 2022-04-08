‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer to Cooperate in Jan. 6 Probe, Report Says
SPILL IT
“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander is taking a “cooperative posture” with federal investigators examining the circumstances of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The New York Times reports, citing his lawyer. The activist received a grand jury subpoena in connection with the probe, which has reportedly recently been expanded to include scrutiny of high-profile attendees of the pro-Trump rally that preceded the violent riot, as well as some Trump allies. Alexander was a driving force behind pro-Trump rallies after the 2020 election, but he has denied any involvement in the attempted insurrection and said earlier this week that he “didn’t incite anything.” In comments via his lawyer, he also told the Times he wasn’t sure what information he could provide to the Justice Department in their efforts to look into attempts to overturn the election. A request for comment sent to Alexander’s lawyer was not immediately answered.