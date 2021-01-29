‘Stop the Steal’ Protest Organizer Thinks Trump Foes Should be Executed
TREASONOUS
An organizer of the “Stop the Steal” protest that descended into a failed insurrection on Jan. 6 called for the “execution” of anyone who helped Joe Biden legitimately defeat Trump, according to a video unearthed by Mother Jones. At a “Stop the Steal” rally in Huntington Beach, California, on Dec. 12, Alan Hostetter told the crowd: “President Trump must be inaugurated... the enemies and traitors of America both foreign and domestic must be held accountable. And they will. There must be long prison terms, while execution is the just punishment for the ringleaders of this coup.” Hotsetter, founder of American Phoenix Project, appeared at the rally beside former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
Another “Stop the Steal” rally organizer, Ali Abbas, was filmed two weeks before the Jan. 6 riot saying that his group wasn’t violent—“yet.”