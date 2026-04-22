‘Storage Wars’ Star Found Dead at 67
Storage Wars fan favorite Darrell Sheets has died at 67. The Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded to a report of a deceased individual around 2 a.m., where Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body has been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Sheets—nicknamed “The Gambler” on the hit A&E series—appeared in 15 seasons of Storage Wars, which followed professional buyers bidding on abandoned storage units. “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” a spokesperson for A&E said in a statement to People. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” After a 13-year run on the show, Sheets retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he opened an antique shop, Havasu Show Me Your Junk. He is survived by two children and his ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel.
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