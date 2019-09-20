CHEAT SHEET
Two Dead and Over 1,500 Rescued as Imelda Drenches Texas
At least two people are dead and around 1,700 have been rescued as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda drenched parts of Texas with a downpour so severe that it's drawn comparisons to 2017's Hurricane Harvey. One of the dead is reported to be a 19-year-old man who drowned and was electrocuted while trying to save his horse from the floods during a lightning storm. The second was reported by AP to be a man in his 40s or 50s who drowned when he tried to drive through 8-foot-deep floodwaters. The National Weather Service said that Jefferson County was soaked with more than 40 inches of rain in 72 hours—the seventh wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history. Over 900 flights were canceled or delayed in Houston. However, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said floodwaters had started receding Thursday night.