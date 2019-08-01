CHEAT SHEET
Five Officers Face Disciplinary Measures in Stormy Daniels Strip Club Arrest
Five police officers are facing disciplinary measures over the arrest of Stormy Daniels at an Ohio strip club last year, CNN reports. “Chief Tom Quinlan made this decision because these officers violated the Columbus Division of Police rules of conduct,” police said in a news release. The release did not specify which rules of conduct were violated, or which officers were involved. The release said that the officers could face a reprimand, suspension, demotion, or termination. Quinlan will make a recommendation on the appropriate disciplinary measure, which will then be sent to the director of public safety to make a final decision, according to CNN. The Columbus Division of Police charged Daniels with three counts of illegally touching a patron at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club in July 2018. The charges were later dropped. Daniels sued the police officers in January, seeking over $1 million in compensatory damages and over $1 million in punitive damages, along with costs and fees associated with the case.