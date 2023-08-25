Stormy Daniels Is Here to Settle the Debate Over Trump’s Weight
POUND FOR POUND
Although Donald Trump’s booking record at the Fulton County Jail lists him as 6’3” and 215 pounds, no one can seem to believe that the former president has a comparable build to athletes like Muhammad Ali. That includes adult film star Stormy Daniels, who, considering she and Trump allegedly slept together, perhaps would know best. She cast her own doubt on Twitter on Friday. “Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin 😂!” she wrote. “I’m not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them.” Trump has long been suspected of downplaying his true weight—all while publicly mocking the weight of his political opponents. According to jail records from Thursday night, Trump has lost 25 pounds and gained an inch since his last weigh-in which ocurred, ironically, back in April when he was charged in relation to hush-money payments made to Daniels to conceal their alleged sexual encounter.