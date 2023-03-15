Stormy Daniels Meets With NYC Prosecutors as Trump Hush-Money Case Heats Up
‘TRUTH AND JUSTICE’
Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors probing former President Donald Trump’s role in a $130,000 payment allegedly arranged to buy her silence about their affair, the porn actor’s lawyer said Wednesday. The attorney, Clark Brewster, tweeted that he and his client had met with District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office at the prosecutors’ request, and that “Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness” to a grand jury currently hearing evidence in the inquiry. In her own Twitter statement, Daniels added, “Thank you to my amazing attorney (who also always spells my name correctly) for helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.” The news comes just days after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, testified before the grand jury—and reports that Bragg’s office is likely circling an indictment for the former president.