Stormy Daniels: Michael Avenatti’s Conviction Is a ‘Just Result’

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she is not surprised that her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was convicted of trying to extort Nike on Friday. Daniels has also accused Avenatti of defrauding her—and in an Instagram post wrote, “Sadly, it appears what Michael Avenatti did to me was just the tip of an iceberg of deceit.” She continued, “Although clearly a jury result, I do feel sad for his children and foolish for believing his lies for so long.” Avenatti rose to fame representing Daniels in her legal battle against President Trump. He faces up to 25 years in prison—and two more trials, including one involving Daniels’ claims against him.