Stormy Daniels Punches Back at Melania Trump Over ‘Porn Hooker’ Diss
TAKEDOWN
In an explicit takedown on Twitter, Stormy Daniels attacked first lady Melania Trump for calling her a “porn hooker” in a secret recording. “Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a ‘hooker’ I’ll take being that over what you are any day,” tweeted the adult film star, who allegedly had an affair with President Trump. “You sold your pussy AND your soul...and I’m legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes?” Daniels punched back one day after Melania Trump’s former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released another secret recording in which the first lady dissed Daniels. “If you Google, go Google and read it Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October,” Melania reportedly says in the tape. “What do you mean, she shot the ‘porn hooker?’” Wolkoff asks. “Stormy,” Trump says.