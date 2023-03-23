Stormy Daniels Says Her Phone Records Are ‘Gonna Hurt’ Trump
LAST LAUGH
Stormy Daniels said her phone records are “gonna hurt” Donald Trump after she’d handed them over to her attorney on Wednesday. The porn star is at the center of a possible criminal indictment heading the former president’s way over alleged payments made by him and his one-time lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels to hush up an affair. On Wednesday, a Twitter user asked Daniels—real name Stephanie Clifford—if she was “still laughing.” “You seem to have stopped tweeting obsessively about Trump but I’m sure you’re having the last laugh,” they wrote. “I’m sure I will,” Daniels replied. “I’ve been handing over phone records to my attorney today (they're gonna hurt!) and planning spring break activities with my kid. It was a wonderful day.” Reports suggest the grand jury investigating the allegations involving Trump and Daniels will reconvene on Thursday.