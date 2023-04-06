Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn’t Deserve Jail Over Hush-Money Case
DON’T LOCK HIM UP
Stormy Daniels says she doesn’t think Donald Trump should be thrown in jail if he’s convicted in the case stemming from their alleged affair. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts on Tuesday as he faces a theoretical maximum sentence of 136 years. But speaking in an upcoming Piers Morgan interview, Daniels was specifically asked about whether she felt Trump should be imprisoned. “Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” Daniels says. “I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely [he should be jailed],” she adds, without specifying which accusations she was referring to. Daniels said that not sentencing Trump to jail in other cases would open “the door for other people to think they could get away with doing that and worse.”