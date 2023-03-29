Stormy Daniels Set to Host OnlyFans Livestream Q&A Ahead of Possible Trump Indictment
‘GOING TO BE ENTERTAINING’
Porn star Stormy Daniels is gearing up to host a Q&A on her OnlyFans account in an event that is likely to be dominated by questions surrounding a potential indictment of Donald Trump. An anticipated indictment of the former president—over allegations of a hush-money payment to Daniels to cover up an affair—is still yet to materialize despite Trump’s claim that he expected to be arrested last week. Nevertheless, Trump has continued to cite the possible indictment in recent attacks on Daniels, who he likes to call “horseface.” “This is going to be entertaining,” Daniels wrote in a Twitter post promoting the livestream Q&A, which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday. “Get your questions ready.” The post says attendees at the events will hear Daniels’ answers “straight from the horse’s mouth.”