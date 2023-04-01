Stormy Daniels Speaks Out on Trump Indictment: ‘This P*ssy Grabbed Back’

Stormy Daniels just did her first interview since the indictment of former President Donald Trump , and she has a message for her one-night stand.

“This pussy grabbed back,” the porn star told The Times of London.

That, of course, is a reference to Trump’s crude joke to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women that surfaced on a tape a month before the 2016 election.

Daniels admitted to mixed feelings about the news that a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump for his role in the hush-money payment to keep her from going public whole he was running for president.

“It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud. The other side of it is that it’s going to continue to divide people and bring them up in arms,” Daniels said.

“It’s vindication,” the adult film star added. “But it’s bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before.”

More than once during the interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, expressed no illusions about how some Americans might respond to the criminal case.

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” she said. “There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

Trump is expected to surrender and be arraigned on Tuesday. Before the grand jury acted, he had raised the spectre of violence, saying that “potential death & destruction” could accompany his indictment and posting a photo of himself next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Daniels said she has been attacked for coming forward for years, with trolls calling her “gold digger,’ ‘slut,’ ‘whore,’ ‘liar,’ whatever.” But she is now receiving threats that are much “violent and graphic.”

She said she does fear for her own safety, having received death threats on “all social media platforms, and email, and phone” immediately after the indictment.

“The country is more divided and people are more desperate. I’m not afraid of [Trump], or of the government, but it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they’re doing God’s work or protecting democracy,” she said.

Daniels blamed Trump for much of this increasingly feverish rhetoric, saying he has “gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction”—a reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But Daniels said she won’t be cowed or shamed.

“I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p—sy grabbed back,” she said.