Stormy Daniels Sues Ex-Literary Agent Over Money Avenatti Stole
PAY UP
In late January, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified at the Manhattan federal trial of her former lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was convicted of stealing a portion of her $800,000 book advance. Now, Daniels is suing her ex-literary agent, Luke Janklow, for wiring Avenatti the money owed to her. The federal suit accuses Janklow and his firm Janklow & Nesbit Associates of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty for failing to pay a $175,000 installment for her memoir about her life and legal battle with President Trump. Janklow testified at Avenatti’s criminal trial, admitting that he ignored Daniels’ calls and messages because the 50-year-old litigator advised him to do so. The jury also heard about chummy texts between Avenatti and Janklow, who wrote, “Not everyone is a stone-cold motherfucking professional like us.” The complaint seeks $175,000 for breach of contract and damages in excess of $75,000 “to deter” Janklow’s firm “from betraying the trust and confidence” of their clients in the future.