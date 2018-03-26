Stormy Daniels Sues Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen for Defamation

Read it at Washington Post
Porn star Stormy Daniels is suing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, for defamation. Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump and that she was threatened to keep silent about it, amended her current lawsuit against Trump to add Cohen as a defendant. Daniels is suing Trump and Cohen, who arranged for a $130,000 payment to Daniels in October 2016, alleging that the non-disclosure agreement she signed is invalid because the president himself did not sign it. The amended lawsuit also says the payment itself was made in violation of campaign-finance laws.