Stormy Daniels to Manhattan DA: Let’s Talk About Trump
READY AND WILLING
Stormy Daniels told CNN on Monday that she “would love nothing more” than to testify against former president Donald Trump before the Manhattan grand jury investigating him for possible financial crimes. But the porn actress says she has not yet been subpoenaed by prosecutors to talk about the $130,000 she received from Trump fixer Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair. That money, along with a similar payment made to Playboy model Karen McDougal, are among the subjects that the Manhattan DA’s office is reportedly investigating.
“I’d tell them everything I know,” said Daniels. “I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to the—anybody who needs it, honestly.” Trump has denied having an affair with McDougal or Daniels, but Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to making the payments at Trump’s command, and other documentation has supported that allegation.