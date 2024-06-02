Stormy Daniels Urges Melania to Dump Trump
‘LEAVE HIM’
Just days after Donald Trump’s conviction on business fraud charges in New York, Stormy Daniels is urging his wife Melania to leave the former president—but not for the reasons many might think. “I don’t know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon,” she told U.K. tabloid The Mirror Sunday. “It’s been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He’s neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore.” The former adult film star also speculated that Melania chose not to attend even a single day of Trump’s trial to avoid exposing Barron to the scandalous information being revealed and the dangerous atmosphere of the courthouse. “I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment,” Daniels said. “You know, if it was the other way around, even if I wanted to support my spouse or my family member, I would choose the safety and privacy of my child over attending court.” Melania has not spoken publicly following the trial—though Trump weighed in on her state of mind Sunday in an interview on Fox News, saying that the past week has been “very hard” on her. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” Trump said. “I mean, she’s fine. But she has to read all this crap.”