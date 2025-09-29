Stowaway Found Dead on American Airlines Plane

A stowaway has been found dead inside the landing gear of an American Airlines plane that arrived in the U.S. from Europe. The unidentified person was discovered by ground staff during maintenance checks conducted on Sept. 28. The jet had traveled from Europe to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement. The force did not reveal where the deadly journey had originated. Responders were called following the discovery, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The department’s homicide unit has launched an investigation. American Airlines said it was cooperating with authorities, according to ABC. Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International said, “We are deeply saddened by this news and will support the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s investigation as needed. Airport operations continue as normal.” Hiding around the wheels of planes is a common tactic among stowaways, but it is fraught with danger. A lack of pressurization and sub-zero temperatures make the chances of survival remote, according to the Flight Safety Foundation.